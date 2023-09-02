Jawan advance booking: Will it beat Pathaan to claim a spot in TOP highest single-day earning list?

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone is dominating the highest single day earning movies so far. Will Jawan surpass it?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Pathaan

Topping the list is Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer movie. It made Rs 70.50 crores on Day 2. 

Pathaan again 

At number 2 yet again, Pathaan did a business of Rs 60.75 crores on Day 5. 

Pathaan yet again

Thanks to Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan got a record-breaking opening of Rs 57 crores on Day 1.

Gadar 2

The Sunny Deol movie Gadar 2 grabs 4th place with a historic collection of Rs 55.40 crores on Day 5 of its release.

KGF Chapter 2

At number 5 is Yash starrer actioner which made a business of Rs 53.95 crores on the opening day. 

War

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie collected Rs 53.35 crores on Day 1. It's placed 6th on the list. 

Pathaan mania 

Fourth time on the list, SRK's movie earned Rs 53.25 on Day 4. 

Thugs of Hindostan

Though the Aamir Khan starrer was a dud. It collected Rs 52.25 crores on Day 1. 

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's new movie has two spots on the list. It earned Rs 51.70 on Day 3. 

KGF Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel who is gearing up for Salaar with Prabhas next, made KGF 2 a blockbuster. It earned Rs 50.35 crores on Day 4. 

Jawan advance booking 

Till yesterday afternoon, the upcoming new movie sold out 1.18 tickets already. Seems like Jawan is going to cook up a storm. 

