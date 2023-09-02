Jawan advance booking: Will it beat Pathaan to claim a spot in TOP highest single-day earning list?

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone is dominating the highest single day earning movies so far. Will Jawan surpass it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Topping the list is Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer movie. It made Rs 70.50 crores on Day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At number 2 yet again, Pathaan did a business of Rs 60.75 crores on Day 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks to Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan got a record-breaking opening of Rs 57 crores on Day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol movie Gadar 2 grabs 4th place with a historic collection of Rs 55.40 crores on Day 5 of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At number 5 is Yash starrer actioner which made a business of Rs 53.95 crores on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie collected Rs 53.35 crores on Day 1. It's placed 6th on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fourth time on the list, SRK's movie earned Rs 53.25 on Day 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the Aamir Khan starrer was a dud. It collected Rs 52.25 crores on Day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's new movie has two spots on the list. It earned Rs 51.70 on Day 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel who is gearing up for Salaar with Prabhas next, made KGF 2 a blockbuster. It earned Rs 50.35 crores on Day 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till yesterday afternoon, the upcoming new movie sold out 1.18 tickets already. Seems like Jawan is going to cook up a storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
