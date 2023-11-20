Billboard Music Awards 2023: BTS' Suga, Jimin and other K-pop stars win big at BBMAs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

The annual music award show Billboard Music Awards 2023 saw numerous K-Pop winners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NewJeans, a K-Pop girl group, secured the Top Global K-Pop Artist title.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BTS's Jimin clinched the Top Global K-Pop Artist award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER received the top Global K-Pop Artist award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TWICE, a nine-member girls' group, earned the top Global K-Pop Artist accolade.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BLACKPINK snagged their inaugural Billboard Music Award for their record-breaking music tour, BORN PINK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stray Kids achieved a significant victory on the Billboard 200 chart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TWICE added another BBMA to their name in the category of top K-Pop Touring artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SUGA, a South Korean rapper, emerged victorious in the top K-Pop Touring artist category at BBMA 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here is how much celebs like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone charge for one Insta post

 

 Find Out More