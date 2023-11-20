Billboard Music Awards 2023: BTS' Suga, Jimin and other K-pop stars win big at BBMAs
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
The annual music award show Billboard Music Awards 2023 saw numerous K-Pop winners.
NewJeans, a K-Pop girl group, secured the Top Global K-Pop Artist title.
BTS's Jimin clinched the Top Global K-Pop Artist award.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER received the top Global K-Pop Artist award.
TWICE, a nine-member girls' group, earned the top Global K-Pop Artist accolade.
BLACKPINK snagged their inaugural Billboard Music Award for their record-breaking music tour, BORN PINK.
Stray Kids achieved a significant victory on the Billboard 200 chart.
TWICE added another BBMA to their name in the category of top K-Pop Touring artist.
SUGA, a South Korean rapper, emerged victorious in the top K-Pop Touring artist category at BBMA 2023.
