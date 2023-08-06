Bipasha Basu cries inconsolably as she reveals daughter Devi had two holes in her heart

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's 3 months old daughter, Devi had an open heart surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Bipasha and Karan were blessed with a baby girl in November 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new parents shared a lot of pictures with the princess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But they never spoke about what a fighter their baby girl is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha spoke about her daughter's health issues during a live session with Neha Dhupia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha and Karan's daughter had two holes in her heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha cried as she revealed the baby had open heart surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha said that she came to know about this condition of her baby on the third day of Devi's birth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devi finally went through a surgery when she turned 3 months old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surely, the new parents must have been through a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The good thing is that the baby is now happy with her parents!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mothers always get all the strength when they have to fight for their baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
