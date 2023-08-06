Bipasha Basu cries inconsolably as she reveals daughter Devi had two holes in her heart

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's 3 months old daughter, Devi had an open heart surgery.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Bipasha's baby girl

Bipasha and Karan were blessed with a baby girl in November 2022.

The little bundle of joy

The new parents shared a lot of pictures with the princess.

Fighter

But they never spoke about what a fighter their baby girl is.

Hard times

Bipasha spoke about her daughter's health issues during a live session with Neha Dhupia.

Challenges for the baby

Bipasha and Karan's daughter had two holes in her heart.

Heart breaking story

Bipasha cried as she revealed the baby had open heart surgery.

Shock for the mother

Bipasha said that she came to know about this condition of her baby on the third day of Devi's birth.

Just three months old!

Devi finally went through a surgery when she turned 3 months old.

Strongest family

Surely, the new parents must have been through a lot.

Happy family

The good thing is that the baby is now happy with her parents!

Strong mother!

Mothers always get all the strength when they have to fight for their baby.

