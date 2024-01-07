Bipasha Basu's Top 10 most adorable pics with daughter Devi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Bipasha Basu is an Indian actress seen in various movies during her prime.
The actor has just been enjoying life as it seems now as she celebrates her 45th birthday alongside her family on the 7th of January.
Married to Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha can often be seen posting family photos alongside him and her daughter on Instagram which is heartwarming.
Her little child’s name is Devi and she always looks so adorable accompanying her mom and dad at places.
The little family can often be seen going on vacations and celebrating festivals together.
She also loves making sand castles on the beach.
There are several other pics of Devi just in the hands of Bipasha showing just how cute their bond is.
Here is Devi chilling with her mom in the water.
Devi also celebrated Christmas and dressed up like a doll for the occasion.
The duo was also seen celebrating the New Year together dancing in a post.
Bipasha also made a post about her birthday saying Devi is the best gift she could’ve received and it's time to party as her birthday comes close.
