Birthday girl Kriti Sanon's unfiltered look and skincare routine

Kriti Sanon is a flawless beauty. Check the birthday beauty's skincare secrets here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Unfiltered 

Kriti loves sharing her make-free looks. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunkissed pics

Kriti has been sharing selfies and more on Instagram, flaunting her natural glow. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti's Skincare 

Let's check how Kriti keeps her skin healthy and glowing. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Essentials

She uses lip balm and moisturizers to keep her skin healthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masking 

Kriti Sanon swears about using homemade masks. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toner

Kriti uses Niacinamide green tea toner to maintain an even skin tone.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Protection for skin

She shields her skin using sunscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natural glow 

Kriti also uses Rose water which gives her a natural glow. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lashes and brows

Kriti keeps her brows and lashes luscious black and amazing with the help of Castor oil and Olive oil mix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make-up removal 

Kriti uses a cleaning oil that works wonders for make-up removal followed by face wash and cleanse. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tried and tested

Kriti Sanon asks everyone to understand their skin better and then use the products that help in keeping their skin healthy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more: Top 10 new movie sequels fans are desperately looking forward to

 

 Find Out More