Birthday girl Kriti Sanon's unfiltered look and skincare routine

Kriti Sanon is a flawless beauty. Check the birthday beauty's skincare secrets here:
Kriti loves sharing her make-free looks.
Kriti has been sharing selfies and more on Instagram, flaunting her natural glow.
Let's check how Kriti keeps her skin healthy and glowing.
She uses lip balm and moisturizers to keep her skin healthy.
Kriti Sanon swears about using homemade masks.
Kriti uses Niacinamide green tea toner to maintain an even skin tone.
She shields her skin using sunscreen.
Kriti also uses Rose water which gives her a natural glow.
Kriti keeps her brows and lashes luscious black and amazing with the help of Castor oil and Olive oil mix.
Kriti uses a cleaning oil that works wonders for make-up removal followed by face wash and cleanse.
Kriti Sanon asks everyone to understand their skin better and then use the products that help in keeping their skin healthy.
