Birthday girl Urvashi Rautela's Top 10 most sizzling pictures ever will set sun on fire

Urvashi Rautela turns a year older today; a look at her hot, bold and sultry pictures that will leave your hearts racing.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Happy birthday, Urvashi Rautela!

Urvashi Rautela turns a year older today on Febrauary 25. The 28 year old model-actress is a diva in herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness personified

Urvashi Rautela oozes oomph with her golden shimmery short dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela is a bombshell

Urvashi Rautela sets the internet on fire with her hotness avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela's oh-so-hot pictures

Urvashi Rautela's pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela gives barbie vibes

Urvashi Rautela carries every outfit with much ease.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela looks elegant

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her toned figure in six yards of elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poser

Urvashi Rautela looks amazing in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Graceful

Urvashi Rautela's pictures are too hot to handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

Urvashi Rautela is a complete diva and her pictures are a proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swag on-point

Urvashi Rautela looks classy and sassy in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Farzi star Shahid Kapoor's are pics with Mira and kids that prove he's truly The Family Man

 

 Find Out More