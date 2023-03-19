BL Awards 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and more; Vote for best actor and actress in OTT category

This is your last chance to Vote and make your favourite stars win at BollywoodLife.com awards 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Vicky Kaushal (Govinda Naam Mera)

Vicky Kaushal was fantabulous in this comedy suspense thriller

Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Vijay Varma nailed the abusive and alcoholic husband role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gehraiyaan)

He didn’t leave any stone unturned in his big Hindi movie

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Like always Rajkummar Rao didn’t fail to win hearts

Kartik Aryan (Freddy)

Kartik Aaryan impressed everyone with a stellar performance in Freddy

Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Abhishek Bachchan was amazing in Dasvi

Akshay Kumar (Cuttputli)

Akshay Kumar plays a cop in this murder crime thriller

Sonakshi Sinha (Double XL)

Sonakshi slays the role of an oversized woman who is a fashion designer

Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Vidya Balan made a remarkable performance in Jalsa

Huma Qureshi (Monica O My Darling)

Huma Qureshi turns the game in this neo-noir crime comedy thriller film

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Alia Bhatt was fantabulous with her outstanding performance in Darlings

Bhumi Pednekar (Govinda Naam Mera)

Bhumi Pednekar impresses the audience with her acting in Govinda Naam Mera

Alaya F (Freddy)

Alaya F manages to impress the audience in her second movie

