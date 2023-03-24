BL Awards 2023 winners: Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and more winners in Bollywood category

BL Awards 2023 awards are here. You have nominated your favourite stars under different categories and now it is time to know the winners, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Best Film

The award goes to Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Best Actor

And the award goes to Kartik Aaryan for (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2).

Best Actress

The award goes to Alia Bhatt for (Gangubai Kathiawadi).

Best Director

And the award goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for (Gangubai Kathiawadi),

Best Supporting Actress

The award goes to Mouni Roy for (Brahmastra).

Best Supporting Actor

And the award goes to Abhishek Banerjee for (Bhediya).

Best Song

And the award goes to Kesariya from (Brahmastra).

Trailblazer of the year

The award goes to Nora Fatehi.

Bollywood Life Awards details

BL Awards 2023 promises to always bring the best from the entertainment world.

About Bollywood Life Awards 2023

You have voted, now check which of your favourites have won under varied categories.

