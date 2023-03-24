BL Awards 2023 winners: Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and more winners in Bollywood category

BL Awards 2023 awards are here. You have nominated your favourite stars under different categories and now it is time to know the winners, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
The award goes to Gangubai Kathiawadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And the award goes to Kartik Aaryan for (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The award goes to Alia Bhatt for (Gangubai Kathiawadi).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And the award goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for (Gangubai Kathiawadi),Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The award goes to Mouni Roy for (Brahmastra).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And the award goes to Abhishek Banerjee for (Bhediya).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And the award goes to Kesariya from (Brahmastra).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The award goes to Nora Fatehi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BL Awards 2023 promises to always bring the best from the entertainment world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You have voted, now check which of your favourites have won under varied categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
