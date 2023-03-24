BL Awards 2023 Winners: Zain Khan Durrani, Bhumi Pednekar, Human and more winners in OTT category

Check out the BL Awards 2023 Winners' complete list in the OTT categorySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
Vijay Varma bagged the best actor award in the Hindi movies category for Darlings
Zain Khan Durrani received the best actor award for Mukhbir in the Hindi web series category
Bhumi Pednekar won the BL Awards 2023 best actress title for Govinda Naam Mera in the category of Hindi movies.
Shefali Shah wins the best actress award for Human in the Hindi web series at BL Awards 2023.
Naveen Chandra won the best actor award in the south for his movie Ammu.
Aishwarya Lekshmi wins the best south actress award for the movie Ammu
Shefali Shah's Human wins the most Popular web series award.
Arbaaz Khan received the Best Supporting actor award for Tanaav.
Shefali Shah wins BL Awards 2023 best supporting actress for Darlings
Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi won best film on OTT
In the category of best south film on OTT Senapathi won the title.
