BL Awards 2023 Winners: Zain Khan Durrani, Bhumi Pednekar, Human and more winners in OTT category

Check out the BL Awards 2023 Winners' complete list in the OTT category

Mar 24, 2023

Best Actor - Hindi - Movies

Vijay Varma bagged the best actor award in the Hindi movies category for Darlings

Best Actor - Hindi - Web-Series

Zain Khan Durrani received the best actor award for Mukhbir in the Hindi web series category

Best Actress - Hindi - Movies

Bhumi Pednekar won the BL Awards 2023 best actress title for Govinda Naam Mera in the category of Hindi movies.

Best Actress - Hindi - Web-Series

Shefali Shah wins the best actress award for Human in the Hindi web series at BL Awards 2023.

Best Actor - South

Naveen Chandra won the best actor award in the south for his movie Ammu.

Best Actress - South

Aishwarya Lekshmi wins the best south actress award for the movie Ammu

Most Popular Web Series

Shefali Shah’s Human wins the most Popular web series award.

Best Supporting Actor - OTT

Arbaaz Khan received the Best Supporting actor award for Tanaav.

Best Supporting Actress - OTT

Shefali Shah wins BL Awards 2023 best supporting actress for Darlings

Best Film on OTT - Hindi

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi won best film on OTT

Best Film on OTT - South Senapathi

In the category of best south film on OTT Senapathi won the title.

