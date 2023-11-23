Black Friday and other controversial Indian films that faced a challenge in theaters, are now on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Angry Indian Goddesses (2015, Netflix): In 2015, Pan Nalin, the film's director, faced censorship. Up to sixteen different movie cuts have been requested from the film.
Fire (YouTube, 1996): The subject of homosexuality is addressed in this masterpiece. The Indian Censor Board denied its release and both the public and the media expressed their disapproval.
Black Friday (Hotstar - 2003): The Indian film industry banned this Anurag Kashyap production. It was based on the explosions in 1995.
Parzania (Hotstar, 2005): Similar oppression from Indian censorship also happened to Parzania. The boy who got lost during the riots in Gujarat served as its inspiration.
Gandu (2010, Netflix): This film explores the meaning of life but was banned because of its strong language, depictions of nudity and use of fellatio.
Unfreedom (2014): Banning of Unfreedom was due to various reasons. The terrorism theme is the most apparent. It's also about the relationship of a lesbian couple.
Water (2005, YouTube): This film, starring John Abraham, follows the struggles and life of a widow living in Banaras.
Loev (2015, Netflix): In Indian theaters, this exquisitely detailed film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, about a homosexual couple, was not allowed. Later in 2015, Netflix released it.
