Black Friday and other Top 12 Indian movies on the cruel reality of terrorism to watch on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Black Friday is about the Bombay bomb blasts of 1993. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Salman Khan starrer Tiger movies are about terrorism against India. Tiger 3 includes a twist. It is on Amazon Prime. 

Pathaan also had a terrorism angle in it. Watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Dil Se starring Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan is about suicide bombing. It is on Netflix. 

Major is based on the life of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 2008 Mumbai attack. Major is on Netflix. 

Roja follows a love story laced with the background of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Hrithik Roshan played the role of a terrorist. Watch it on Apple TV. 

Another Hrithik Roshan starrer with a backdrop of terrorism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Sunny Deol has made lots of patriotic movies and Indian 2 is one of them. It is on ZEE5. 

Fanaa is on Amazon Prime Video. Aamir Khan played a terrorist in the movie. 

A Wednesday is one of the best movies on terrorism. Watch it on Netflix.

New York left everyone devastated. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Neerja is a biographical film based on a real-life terrorism angle. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

