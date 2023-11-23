Black Friday and other Top 12 Indian movies on the cruel reality of terrorism to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Black Friday is about the Bombay bomb blasts of 1993. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer Tiger movies are about terrorism against India. Tiger 3 includes a twist. It is on Amazon Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan also had a terrorism angle in it. Watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Se starring Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan is about suicide bombing. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Major is based on the life of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 2008 Mumbai attack. Major is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roja follows a love story laced with the background of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan played the role of a terrorist. Watch it on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Hrithik Roshan starrer with a backdrop of terrorism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has made lots of patriotic movies and Indian 2 is one of them. It is on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fanaa is on Amazon Prime Video. Aamir Khan played a terrorist in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday is one of the best movies on terrorism. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New York left everyone devastated. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is a biographical film based on a real-life terrorism angle. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 daredevil Bollywood actors who performed most dangerous stunts in movies
Find Out More