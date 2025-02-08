BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Zom-Com K-drama breaks records, sets a new benchmark
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
A new zombie comedy ‘Newtopia’ which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is breaking the streaming records on Coupang Play.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With the first two episodes premiering on February 7, 2025 , it has already made waves in the streaming industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Newtopia has set a new benchmark, achieving the highest viewership numbers for a 'Coupang Play series debut.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While the series is a hit, the conversation surrounding Jisoo’s acting abilities remains a hot topic among viewers and critics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While the series is enjoying phenomenal success, the conversation surrounding Jisoo’s acting abilities remains a hot topic among viewers and critics alike.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to Star News, Jisoo has made visible improvements since her debut in Snowdrop, her performance in Newtopia is still a point of contention.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, the article did acknowledge that she adds a unique charm to the character of Yeong Ju.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amongst the fans there are a lot of opinions on Jisoo, some fans appreciate her growth as an actress, others feel she still has room for improvement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Overall, she had shown significant improvement over time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
'Newtopia' is still at the top of the streaming rankings, therefore Jisoo's presence alone is sufficient to generate a sizable audience despite the controversy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For those who don’t know, Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Propose Day 2025: Which zodiac signs should confess love and at what time?
Find Out More