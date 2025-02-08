BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Zom-Com K-drama breaks records, sets a new benchmark

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2025

A new zombie comedy ‘Newtopia’ which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is breaking the streaming records on Coupang Play.

With the first two episodes premiering on February 7, 2025 , it has already made waves in the streaming industry.

Newtopia has set a new benchmark, achieving the highest viewership numbers for a 'Coupang Play series debut.

While the series is a hit, the conversation surrounding Jisoo’s acting abilities remains a hot topic among viewers and critics.

While the series is enjoying phenomenal success, the conversation surrounding Jisoo's acting abilities remains a hot topic among viewers and critics alike.

According to Star News, Jisoo has made visible improvements since her debut in Snowdrop, her performance in Newtopia is still a point of contention.

However, the article did acknowledge that she adds a unique charm to the character of Yeong Ju.

Amongst the fans there are a lot of opinions on Jisoo, some fans appreciate her growth as an actress, others feel she still has room for improvement.

Overall, she had shown significant improvement over time.

'Newtopia' is still at the top of the streaming rankings, therefore Jisoo's presence alone is sufficient to generate a sizable audience despite the controversy.

For those who don’t know, Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

