Blackpink: Know real age, name and educational qualifications of the Korean girl band
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Blackpink consists of four people. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jisoo, who is 28 years old, was born on January 3, 1995. Jennie's birthday is January 16, 1996, and she is 27 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rosé is a 25-year-old who was born on February 11, 1997. Lisa, meanwhile, was born on March 27, 1997, making her 25 years old as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa's real name is Lalisa Manoban, and she was born in Bangkok, Thailand. She is among the most followed individuals worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roseanne Park is Rosé's true name. She is a guitarist and piano player. New Zealand's Auckland is where Rosé was born.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ACG Parnell College in Auckland, New Zealand is a distinguished institution that Lisa and Rosé both attend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jisoo attended the Seoul School of Arts, while Jennie attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With Lisa and Jisoo speaking Korean and Thai fluently, Rosé speaking Korean, English, and Japanese fluently, and Jennie speaking Korean and Japanese fluently, all four members have remarkable language abilities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal Park, Top 10 Bollywood films that played on the Hindu-Muslim angle