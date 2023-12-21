Blackpink: Know real age, name and educational qualifications of the Korean girl band

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

Blackpink consists of four people. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo.

Jisoo, who is 28 years old, was born on January 3, 1995. Jennie's birthday is January 16, 1996, and she is 27 years old.

Rosé is a 25-year-old who was born on February 11, 1997. Lisa, meanwhile, was born on March 27, 1997, making her 25 years old as well.

Lisa's real name is Lalisa Manoban, and she was born in Bangkok, Thailand. She is among the most followed individuals worldwide.

Roseanne Park is Rosé's true name. She is a guitarist and piano player. New Zealand's Auckland is where Rosé was born.

ACG Parnell College in Auckland, New Zealand is a distinguished institution that Lisa and Rosé both attend.

Jisoo attended the Seoul School of Arts, while Jennie attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

With Lisa and Jisoo speaking Korean and Thai fluently, Rosé speaking Korean, English, and Japanese fluently, and Jennie speaking Korean and Japanese fluently, all four members have remarkable language abilities.

