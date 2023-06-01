BLACKPINK: Top 12 Facts about Jennie Kim's background

BLACKPINK: Jennie Kim is one of the K-Pop idols with the richest family background. Here is a more detailed look

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim

Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim was the most trending hashtag celeb of Cannes 2023

Jennie Kim in HBO's The Idol

Jennie Kim is playing a pivotal role in HBO's new show The Idol

Jennie Kim of Blackpink

Jennie Kim of Blackpink is one of the idols with richest background in K-Pop

Jennie Kim's family

Well, she is of South Korean descent from both her parents' side as per info

Jennie Kim's father

He is the owner of a hospital but it's details are not know

Jennie Kim's mother

The pop icon's mother is a stakeholder in an entertainment company

Blackpink member Jennie Kim

The young lady is more closer to her mom than dad as per info on social media

Jennie Kim is an only child

She is the only child of her parents. Lisa of Blackpink is also an only child

Jennie Kim qualifications

As a child, she studied in New Zealand for five long years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennie Kim home

Jennie Kim lives in Hannam-Dong which is the Beverley Hills of South Korea

Jennie Kim networth

It seems her net worth is more than USD 10 million as per social media

Thanks For Reading!

