Blind, Tarla and more top OTT releases to watch this weekend on Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Blind on Jio Cinema shows Sonam Kapoor a visually impaired lady entangled in a dangerous game.
Tarla on Zee 5 is about famous Indian chef and cookbook author, essayed by Huma Qureshi.
The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 on Netflix is from a book by Michael Connelly It is a legal drama by Huma Qureshi.
IB 71 on Disney+ Hotstar takes inspiration from real life events.
Adhura on Amazon Prime Video is a supernatural drama series releasing tomorrow.
Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Amazon Prime Video shows life of 3 varied women. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.
Vinayak Chandrasekaran's directorial 'Good Night' on Disney Plus Hotstar is amust watch.
Ishq Next Door on Jio Cinema is a vibrant watch.
Babylon on Amazon Prime Video is about the rise and fall of many characters.
The Out-Laws on Netflix is about a banker who wants to marry Parker.
July is here with good content.
Popular OTT platforms have released great content for binge-watching.
