Blockbuster Bollywood Christmas releases to rewatch this Holiday season

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

In addition to being the biggest grossing Christmas release ever, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, became the highest grossing Bollywood film ever in 2016.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who played RAW and ISI agents, respectively, returned for Tiger Zinda Hai around Christmas 2017.

Good Newwz, which features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, was released for Christmas in 2019.

Over the Christmas weekend, the Varun Dhawan film Coolie No. 1 was streamed on an over-the-top platform in 2020.

Another blockbuster movie was 83 that was superbly loved by the audience.

Dilwale by Rohit Shetty was a swooping hit that attracted a good review from the movie watchers.

Aamir Khan has always preferred to release his movies around Christmas. Rajkumar Hirani's film PK broke all previous records for Bollywood's top grosser.

Another Yash Raj movie that did rather well over the holidays was Dhoom: 3, which had Aamir Khan playing two roles.

The second Dabangg movie was directed by Arbaaz Khan, who excelled in creating a masala entertainer.

