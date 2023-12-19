Blockbuster Bollywood Christmas releases to rewatch this Holiday season
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
In addition to being the biggest grossing Christmas release ever, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, became the highest grossing Bollywood film ever in 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who played RAW and ISI agents, respectively, returned for Tiger Zinda Hai around Christmas 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Good Newwz, which features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, was released for Christmas in 2019.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the Christmas weekend, the Varun Dhawan film Coolie No. 1 was streamed on an over-the-top platform in 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another blockbuster movie was 83 that was superbly loved by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale by Rohit Shetty was a swooping hit that attracted a good review from the movie watchers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has always preferred to release his movies around Christmas. Rajkumar Hirani's film PK broke all previous records for Bollywood's top grosser.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Yash Raj movie that did rather well over the holidays was Dhoom: 3, which had Aamir Khan playing two roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second Dabangg movie was directed by Arbaaz Khan, who excelled in creating a masala entertainer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Suhana Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 Star Kids Who Ruled 2023
Find Out More