Bloody Daddy and more action thrillers to watch for free on JioCinema

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy is a chilling tale of a father who turns into a cold-blooded killer in order to protect his family.

Rafuchhakkar is a twisted story of Pawan Kumar aka Prince who is accused of carrying out bizarre scams from diet biscuits to low-cost airlines.

Asur and its sequel Asur 2 are two crime thrillers that delve into the world of forensic science, mythology, and criminal psychology.

Inspector Avinash is based on the true story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, this series follows the life and investigations of a fearless police officer.

Dude is a fast-paced crime thriller that follows the life of a detective, scrambling to hunt down the answers behind a baffling case.

Apaharan has been directed by the critically acclaimed Prakash Jha, Apaharan is a riveting crime drama set in the world of kidnapping and ransom.

Crackdown is an action-packed espionage thriller that revolves around a covert operations unit tasked with eliminating threats to national security.

London Files is an intense investigative thriller that follows homicide detective Om Singh.

Marzi is a psychological thriller that explores the themes of consent and manipulation.

Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that presents a riveting clash between a notorious gangster and an honest police officer.

If you’re a fan of crime thrillers then these action thrillers are for you.

Jio Cinema offers a wide selection of crime thrillers that cater to every taste and preference.

