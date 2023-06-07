OTT releases you can binge-watch this weekend

From Avatar 2 to Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinemas and more, check the list of films and series you can watch on OTT this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
The superhit Malayalam language survival thriller is dropping on Sony Livt today (June 7).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tovino Thomas starrer film has minted Rs 171 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of the Avatar series is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from today (June 7).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bloodhounds is a South Korean series starring Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sangyi and more. It is dropping on Netflix on June 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy and more celebs starrer Bloody Daddy is releasing on June 9 on Jio Cinemas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor is making his debut with this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan in this riveting thriller that is releasing on Apple Tv plus on June 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Camila Queiroz, Klebber Toledo, Rodrigo Vaisemberg and more celebs starrer is dropping on June 7 (Today) on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 3-part documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger's life is releasing on Netflix today (June 7).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devi and her friends will deal with college life and more dilemmas in season 4 which is dropping on Netflix tomorrow (June 8).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riverdale season 7's 11th episode Halloween Part 2 is dropping on Netflix today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumrah is now streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
