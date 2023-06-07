OTT releases you can binge-watch this weekend

From Avatar 2 to Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinemas and more, check the list of films and series you can watch on OTT this week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

2018

The superhit Malayalam language survival thriller is dropping on Sony Livt today (June 7).

2018 success 

Tovino Thomas starrer film has minted Rs 171 crores worldwide. 

Avatar: The Way of Water

The second part of the Avatar series is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from today (June 7). 

Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds is a South Korean series starring Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sangyi and more. It is dropping on Netflix on June 9. 

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy and more celebs starrer Bloody Daddy is releasing on June 9 on Jio Cinemas. 

Bloody Daddy movie

Shahid Kapoor is making his debut with this one. 

Crowded Room

Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan in this riveting thriller that is releasing on Apple Tv plus on June 8.

Love is Blind: Brazil S3

 Camila Queiroz, Klebber Toledo, Rodrigo Vaisemberg and more celebs starrer is dropping on June 7 (Today) on Netflix. 

Arnold

A 3-part documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger's life is releasing on Netflix today (June 7).  

Never Have I Ever: S4

Devi and her friends will deal with college life and more dilemmas in season 4 which is dropping on Netflix tomorrow (June 8). 

Riverdale S7: Episode 11

Riverdale season 7's 11th episode Halloween Part 2 is dropping on Netflix today.

Gumrah 

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumrah is now streaming on Netflix. 

