Rare facts about Bloody Daddy star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship

Here's the sweet secret behind the 8-year-long relationship of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
It has been eight years since Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput.
Shahid revealed in an interview with Indian Express that his point of view may not always be correct.
Shahid revealed that marriage taught him that he has to change a lot of things about himself.
Shahid also said that marriage taught him how many mistakes he made.
Shahid also said that every day he is making changes in himself.
The actor revealed that he agrees a lot with his wife.
Initially, the actor used to say no to his wife.
Shahid believes that the wife is always right.
Shahid revealed that a lot of men think their point of view is the best.
Shahid thinks women have a strong point of view so one should look into each other.
The pair also agrees to disagree.
Indeed! Shahid and Mira are a pair made in heaven.
