Rare facts about Bloody Daddy star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship

Here's the sweet secret behind the 8-year-long relationship of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Made in heaven

It has been eight years since Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput.

POV

Shahid revealed in an interview with Indian Express that his point of view may not always be correct.

Change

Shahid revealed that marriage taught him that he has to change a lot of things about himself.

Mistake

Shahid also said that marriage taught him how many mistakes he made.

Change

Shahid also said that every day he is making changes in himself.

Agreeing

The actor revealed that he agrees a lot with his wife.

Learning

Initially, the actor used to say no to his wife.

Right

Shahid believes that the wife is always right.

Point of views

Shahid revealed that a lot of men think their point of view is the best.

Right and wrong factor

Shahid thinks women have a strong point of view so one should look into each other.

Disagreements

The pair also agrees to disagree.

Couple goals

Indeed! Shahid and Mira are a pair made in heaven.

