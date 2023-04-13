Top 17 new movies and series announced by Jio Studios
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela looks gory and action-packed.
Doctors seems like a medical drama featuring Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi and more.
Maniesh Paul will showcase his mettle as an actor in Rafuchakkar.
Nana Patekar and Zeeshan Ayyub are coming up with Laal Batti with the former making his OTT debut.
Divyanka Tripathi is going to make her OTT debut with The Magic Of Shiri in which she will play the role of a female magician.
Shahid Kapoor is coming up with a stunning actioner movie with Ali Abbas Zafar called Bloody Daddy. It is releasing on 9th June.
Sanya Malhotra will star in a family drama in which she will play a married woman who dreams of her own life in an orthodox family, titled Mrs.
Rakulpreet Singh will be seen in a stalker revenge love story called I Love You with Pavail Gulati.
Genelia D’Souza in her upcoming project with Manav Kaul will star in Trial Period. Manav plays a father on fire for Genelia’s son.
Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi alongside Prateik Babbar will be seen in Dhoom Dhaam. Watch out for Yami in this one. Aditya Dhar is director.
Varun Dhawan will return with Bhediya 2 in 2025. Will Kriti Sanon return too?
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi are also returning with Stree 2 which is releasing in August 2024.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke is also on the list.
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be seen together as well and the film is coming out in October this year.
Sonam Kapoor’s Blind is also on the list. It's gonna have an OTT release, it seems.
Blackout starring Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy and Vikrant Massey is also in the pipeline.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is also produced by Jio Studios.
