Bloody Daddy to Asur 2: Top 10 new movies and series to watch on Jio Cinema in June

Here is a list of new movies and web series to watch out for on Jio Cinema in June 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Asur 2

The much-awaited second season of Asur will stream on Jio Cinema from June 1

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller film will release on 9th June.

Crackdown 2

Crackdown 2 is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

Kacchey Limbu

Watch Radhika Madan’s Kacchey Limbu only on Jio Cinema.

Rafuchakkar

Maniesh Paul’s web series is said to stream from 15th June.

Mumbaikar

Vijay Sethupati’s Mumbaikar will release on 2nd June.

Taali

Sushmita Sen’s upcoming film Taali will release on Jio Cinema in June.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is said to premier on Jio Cinema in June.

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is digitally available on Jio Cinema.

