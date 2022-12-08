CAT

Randeep Hooda's movie will release on Netflix and will show the life of an ex-police informant who finds a truth related to his past.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Blurr

Taapsee Pannu's thriller film will release on Zee5 and will show the life of a woman in search of her twin sister's killer.

Kantara

The Hindi rights of Rishabh Shetty's movie were taken by Netflix. The story is about the conflict between humans and nature.

Faadu: A Love Story

Watch this fascinating love story of Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher only on Netflix.

Something From Tiffany's

Watch this romantic comedy on Amazon Prime Video which has Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson.

Christmas Is Cancelled

Watch this romantic comedy about a dad dating his daughter's enemy only on Lionsgate Play.

Dragon Age Absolution

The animated series is reportedly based on a game franchise and will air on Netflix.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Watch Guillermo del Toro's musical drama Pinnochio on Netflix.

Hawa

The movie is about a woman who is caught by fishermen during a mission. The Bangladeshi drama movie is coming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5

If you have been a fan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives watch the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami on Hayu.

