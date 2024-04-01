Bobby Deol and 10 other Bollywood stars who are set to shine in South Indian movies

Apr 01, 2024

Bobby Deol will be soon seen in a negative role in the movie Kanguva.

Disha Patani is also said to be starring in the same movie.

Deepika Padukone will star alongside Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in tKalki alongside other stars.

Janhvi Kapoor will feature in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR.

Saif Ali Khan is another name that will feature in the Devara marking his Telugu debut.

The upcoming Telugu action thriller movie, OG will feature Emraan Hashmi as he marks his debut in the South.

The movie Vrushabha will feature Shanaya Kapoor in a key role.

Jamie Lever, daughter of Johnny Lever is ready to set to stage on fire with her upcoming movie, Aa Okatti Adakku.

