Bobby Deol in Animal, Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan and other most dreadful villains in Indian films
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi’s acting in Jawan surely set a benchmark for the upcoming villains in the film industry.
Bobby Deol is hitting hard on screens as he returns with his brilliant acting skills and portrays the role of a villain in the film Animal.
The child killer Lajja (Ashutosh Rana), the height of terrorism, took the lives of the children in the 1990s in Sangharsh.
Many of us struggled for a very long time to get over the sense of anxiousness that Nawazuddin instilled in us through the film Raman Raghav.
In Ramleela, Supriya Pathak played Baa, and as a result, she delivered us another one of Bollywood's strongest female villains.
Anupam Kher does a fantastic job portraying Dr. Dang as a memorable antagonist.
Danny Denzongpa played Kancha Cheena, the main villain in Agneepath, and he killed it with aviators and gelled hair.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda's portrayal of Shakaal was the height of coolness a villain can have.
