Bobby Deol's revelations about Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol will make you respect him even more

Bobby Deol praises his elder brother Sunny Deol and express how much blessed he is to have him in life

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Heartwarming Sibling Bond

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have consistently charmed audiences with their enduring sibling bond.



Childhood Anecdotes Revealed

During a recent appearance at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby shared childhood anecdotes that shed light on their heartwarming relationship.



Grateful for a Fatherly Brother

Bobby expressed that his elder brother Sunny holds a fatherly role in his life, emphasizing how fortunate he feels to have him.



Sunny's Seniority

Despite being 10 years older, Sunny left no opportunity to assert his superiority in various aspects.



Academic Encouragement

Bobby humorously recalled how Sunny, despite his own struggles with academics, would hound him about his studies, which sometimes puzzled him.



Striving for Excellence

Bobby believes Sunny's intention might have been to push him to excel where he himself had faced challenges.



Life's Highs and Lows

Reflecting on the challenges faced by his family, Bobby stressed that life has its share of highs and lows.



Shared Experiences

He highlighted that everyone experiences ups and downs, regardless of their celebrity status, making it a part of life.



Valuable Brotherly Advice

Bobby further shared his brother's valuable advice during difficult times, emphasizing the importance of viewing themselves as beginners and putting in the effort.



Upcoming movie

Bobby Deol is currently preparing for the release of the action film Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

