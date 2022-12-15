Prajakta Koli

The Youtuber did her Bollywood debut with Jug Jug Jeeyo where she played an important role.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Carry Minati

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar did his Bollywood debut eith Runaway 34 opposite Ajay Devgn.

Kusha Kapila

She is a pro actress and had done her debut with Karan Johar's Ghost Stories.

Shirley Setia

The singer had done her Bollywood debut with Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sahil Khattar

The Youtuber did his Bollywood debut with 83. He played the role of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Arun Kushwaha

The Youtuber was seen in Dasvi that had Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrit Kaur to name a few.

Dolly Singh

She has done her Bollywood debut with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag which is a comedy series.

Mallika Dua

She has done her Bollywood debut with Hindi Medium and then was seen in movies like Namastey England, Zero, Indoo Ki Jawaani to name a few.

Harsh Beniwal

The Youtuber did his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.

Rohan Joshi

The comedian and writer did his Bollywood debut with Baar Baar Dekho.

