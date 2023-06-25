Bollywood actors who have given maximum number of hits
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Dharmendra has given 93 hit films in his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeetendra has a total of 69 hit movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan has a count of 63 hit movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithun Chakraborty has delivered 57 hit movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajesh Khanna has 57 hits to his credit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has so far delivered 42 hit films in his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has 38 hit movies to his credit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Rishi Kapoor delivered 35 hit films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s 34 movies proved to be a hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda has registered 33 hits movies in his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt holds a record of 33 hit movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor has 32 hit movies to his credit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 ENT News: Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more
Find Out More