Bollywood actors who have given maximum number of hits

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023

Dharmendra has given 93 hit films in his career.

Jeetendra has a total of 69 hit movies.

Amitabh Bachchan has a count of 63 hit movies.

Mithun Chakraborty has delivered 57 hit movies.

Rajesh Khanna has 57 hits to his credit.

Akshay Kumar has so far delivered 42 hit films in his career.

Salman Khan has 38 hit movies to his credit.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor delivered 35 hit films.

Ajay Devgn’s 34 movies proved to be a hit.

Govinda has registered 33 hits movies in his career.

Sanjay Dutt holds a record of 33 hit movies.

Anil Kapoor has 32 hit movies to his credit.

