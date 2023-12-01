Bollywood actors who portrayed menacing villains inspired by real life on screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023

A lot of films have been made in Bollywood which featured the real life story of the people from the underworld.

Some were easy to guess and some needed a much longer screen time to understand.

Following Bollywood actors have played the role of ‘mafias’ in these famous movies.

Underworld don Haji Mastaan’s character was played by Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar.

Smuggler Abdul Latif was played by SRK in Raees.

Haji Mastaan was again brought to life by Ajay in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Emraan Hashmi partially played the role of Dawood Ibrahim in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Vinod Khanna became Varadarajan in the film Dayavan.

