Top 7 Bollywood actresses who allegedly had an affair with married men

Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood actresses who reportedly were in a relationship with married men.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's name was linked with Aditya Pancholi. Aditya's wife had also confirmed the news.

Another relationship

Kangana's name was also linked with Hrithik Roshan.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's name was linked with Shah Rukh Khan.

One more link-up

Priyanka was reportedly with Akshay Kumar as well.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa is married to Raj Kundra now but when they were in relationship, Raj was married to someone else.

Sridevi

Sridevi fell in love with Boney Kapoor while shooting for Chandni. He was married at that time.

Rani Mukerji

Reports say that Rani Mukerji liked Govinda at a point of time while he was already married.

Reena Roy

Reena Roy was linked with Shatrughan Sinha.

Barbara Mori

Rumours say that Barbara Mori was linked with Hrithik Roshan who was married.

