As an actress, one expected Bollywood beauties to be slim and trim and in shape with curves and all. But here we are with a list of B-town divas who've been promoting body positivity.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on women empowerment wherein she slammed the though of girls being told to be and behave in a certain way.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone slammed people for body-shaming her. The actress said that she never had any body-image issue and it's people who have been talking about it.Source: Bollywood
Jacqueline once confessed that she hates her arms but loves to flaunt her toned legs so, whenever dressing up, she makes sure to highlight her legs.Source: Bollywood
Lisa Haydon recalled being called toothpick because she was thin. The actress however shared that the body develops after certain age and it continues to grow.Source: Bollywood
Parineeti revealed feeling she would have been better looking despite loving the way she was. It was the questions of the people about her weight yet Pari bounced back after focusing on being healthy and fit.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has also faced body image issues. She recalled being told her nose and her body are not proportionate. She said her body keeps fluctuating and she's fine with it.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi has also been trolled over her weight. The actress even took a dig at her naysayers. She believes in ignoring the hate as one cannot question why they are made the way they are and instead bounce back.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor like every teenager had spent hours in front of the mirror wondering about her body image. But the new mom learned to accept herself and work on having a healthy body rather a slim body type.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan was quite amused at why her weight had become a national issue. The actress says that she has always been a fat girl and added that it doesn't bother her at all.Source: Bollywood
Ileana has been quite open about facing flak online and since childhood about her body type. The actress doesn't let it bog her down and promotes a healthy body in a positive manner.Source: Bollywood
