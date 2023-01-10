Bollywood actresses who had the most number of affairs

There have been many Bollywood stars who have been in the limelight because of their relationships. Take a look at their famous relationships which stole the limelight.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Kangana Ranaut

Reportedly,, she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Her name was also associated with Adhyanan Suman, Aditya Pancholi to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra

The star had many affairs and SRK was one of her alleged love affair. She was also linked with Akshay Kumar, Harman Baweja to name a few.

Rani Mukerji

It was on the sets of Hadh Kar Di Aapne that Rani came close to Govinda reportedly who was married to Sunita Auja. The duo never admitted their affair.

Deepika Padukone

During her modelling time she was in a relation with Nihaar Pandya. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, she was also linked with MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Siddharth Mallya.

Alia Bhatt

After breaking up from Siddhath Malhotra reportedly, she started dating Ali Dadarkar, Kavin Mittal before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has not been her first love. Reportedly, she was in a relation with Zoheb Yusuf, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Suresh Raina to name a few.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

During her modelling time she dated Rajeev Mulchandani reportedly whom she left for Salman Khan and then settled with Abhishek Bachchan.

Freida Pinto

She was reportedly engaged to Rohan Antao. She later dated Dev Patel her Slumdog Millionaire co-actor reportedly and finally married Cory Tran.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was dating Shahid Kapoor and was also linked with Hrithik Roshan, Fardeen Khan before marrying Saif Ali Khan.

Bipasha Basu

She was in a relation with John Abraham, Dino Morea before marrying Karan Singh Grover.

