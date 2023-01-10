Bollywood actresses who had the most number of affairs

There have been many Bollywood stars who have been in the limelight because of their relationships. Take a look at their famous relationships which stole the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
Reportedly,, she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Her name was also associated with Adhyanan Suman, Aditya Pancholi to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star had many affairs and SRK was one of her alleged love affair. She was also linked with Akshay Kumar, Harman Baweja to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was on the sets of Hadh Kar Di Aapne that Rani came close to Govinda reportedly who was married to Sunita Auja. The duo never admitted their affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During her modelling time she was in a relation with Nihaar Pandya. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, she was also linked with MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Siddharth Mallya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After breaking up from Siddhath Malhotra reportedly, she started dating Ali Dadarkar, Kavin Mittal before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli has not been her first love. Reportedly, she was in a relation with Zoheb Yusuf, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Suresh Raina to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During her modelling time she dated Rajeev Mulchandani reportedly whom she left for Salman Khan and then settled with Abhishek Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was reportedly engaged to Rohan Antao. She later dated Dev Patel her Slumdog Millionaire co-actor reportedly and finally married Cory Tran.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was dating Shahid Kapoor and was also linked with Hrithik Roshan, Fardeen Khan before marrying Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was in a relation with John Abraham, Dino Morea before marrying Karan Singh Grover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!