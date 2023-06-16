Bollywood actresses who have delivered highest hits
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
A look at bollywood actresses who have delivered maximum number of hits in their career.
Priyanka Chopra holds the record of 18 hits.
Katrina Kaif has given a total of 17 hits.
Deepika Padukone has delivered 17 hits.
Karisma Kapoor has delivered roughly 17 hits
Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered approximately 15 hits.
Madhuri Dixit credits in 14 hits movies of her career
Kajol holds a record of 13 hits.
Kangana Ranaut has so far delivered 11 hits.
Rani Mukerji has 11 hit movies in her career.
Alia Bhatt has given 7 hit movies.
These reports are as per various sources.
