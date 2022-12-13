Nora Fatehi

Sensational Nora showed off classy belly dancing moves in Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more.

Katrina Kaif

Kat flaunted her belly dancing skills in item numbers like Sheila ki Jawani and Mashallah.

Sunny Leone

Sunny has given the best item number, Laila main laila, with her belly dance.

Rani Mukerjee

Rani amazed her fans with her love for belly dance in the song Aga Bai from Aiyyaa.

Jacqueline Fernandes

Jacqueline loves belly dancing, poll dancing and more.

Priyanka Chopra

PC has astonished us with her dance moves in Ram-Chahe Leela song.

Elli Avram

Elli has performed at many awards ceremonies and flaunted her belly dancing moves.

Mallika Sherawat

The HAWT diva killed it in Maiyya Maiyya.

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood Queen Deepika did belly dancing in Lovely in the film Happy New Year.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young and hot actress surprised her fans with her rousing moves in the song Nadiyon Paar.

