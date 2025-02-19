Bollywood actresses who played Marathi queens on screen

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Bollywood has brought legendary Marathi queens to life on the big screen.

Here are Bollywood actresses who have played Marathi Queens on screen.

In Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna played historical queen.

Kajol played the role of Savitri Bai in Tanhajii.

Deepika Padukone played Mastani in Bajirao Mastani.

Kangana Ranaut portrays fearless princess Rani lakshmibai.

Priyanka Chopra played role of Kashibai in film Bajirao Mastani.

Kriti Sanon is shown as Parvati Bai in film Panipat.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Rani Yesubai in film Chhaava.

These portrayals celebrates the power and legacy of Marathi Queens.

 Find Out More