Bollywood and TV celebs bring Fashion Ka Jalwa at Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Jitendra Kapoor always looking dapper in white.
Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur in the house!
Bhumi Pednekar opts for a pink saree.
Vinny and Dheeraj complement each other with their outfits.
Sakshi Tanwar always makes a statement in a saree.
Anita opts to be a beauty in red.
Amyra turns floral princess.
Nargis makes a rare appearance and looks gorgeous in an orange lehenga.
Rithwik looks handsome in grey.
The power couple always setting goals.
Tusshar also joins his sister's Diwali bash.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal drop by in their ethnic best.
Karan Johar opts for a black traditional outfit.
Esha Deol and Abhay Deol pose together at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash.
Nushhrratt Bharruchaa looks stunning in this co-ord set.
Wamiqa Gabbi looks pretty in a saree.
The SOTY track of Shanaya should be played for Shanaya.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra make a couple appearance.
Karishma Tanna and her beau also joined the Diwali party.
Zara Khan looks so gorgeous in a lehenga.
Sunny Leone and her husband attend Ekta's Diwali party.
Mouni Roy opts for an ivory lehenga.
Ridhi Dogra stuns in a floral co-ord set
Krystle D'Souza looks stunning in her lehenga.
Barsatein duo Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon pose with each other.
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are in the house.
Disha Parmar visits Ekta's bash solo.
Aditya Roy Kapur looks smashing in black churidar kurta and jacket.
Ananya Panday is always a showstealer. She looks so gorgeous in a strapless blouse.
Parth Samthaan looks dashing in his sherwani.
Shabir and Kanchi twin in black.
Kriti Sanon looks breathtaking.
Ronit Roy and his wife attend the Diwali bash too.
Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi join the celebrations.
Simmba poses with Urvashi and Vikas Gupta.
Arjun Bijlani and Neha also attended the Diwali party.
