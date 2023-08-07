Bollywood and TV celebs who accepted Islam for love and other reasons

From Dharmendra to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, here are Bollywood and TV celebs who converted to Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
As per reports, she converted to Islam to marry Dharmendra because in Hindu dharma one cannot marry twice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra was already married and hence he and Hema Malini accepted Islam to be together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Vivian has reportedly converted to Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan’s love story was quite well known. Sharmila Tagore accepted Islam to marry him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh also accepted Islam to marry Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A R Rahman converted to Islam. He was introduced to Qadiri Islam and was enchanted by the ideals and values of the religion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi converted to Islam to marry Adil Khan Durrani. However, they are no longer together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and also accepted Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular singer Hans Raj Hans was a Sikh and later converted to Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mamta Kulkarni converted to Islam along with her husband, Vicky Goswami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha converted to Islam to marry Farhan Azmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
