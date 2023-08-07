Bollywood and TV celebs who accepted Islam for love and other reasons

From Dharmendra to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, here are Bollywood and TV celebs who converted to Islam.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Hema Malini

As per reports, she converted to Islam to marry Dharmendra because in Hindu dharma one cannot marry twice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was already married and hence he and Hema Malini accepted Islam to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivian Dsena

TV actor Vivian has reportedly converted to Islam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan’s love story was quite well known. Sharmila Tagore accepted Islam to marry him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh also accepted Islam to marry Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A R Rahman

A R Rahman converted to Islam. He was introduced to Qadiri Islam and was enchanted by the ideals and values of the religion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi converted to Islam to marry Adil Khan Durrani. However, they are no longer together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and also accepted Islam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hans Raj Hans

Popular singer Hans Raj Hans was a Sikh and later converted to Islam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni converted to Islam along with her husband, Vicky Goswami.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha converted to Islam to marry Farhan Azmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

