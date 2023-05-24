Bollywood and TV star kids who have a bright future in showbiz

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Take a look at the bunch of Bollywood and TV stars who are set to make noise in Bollywood.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies by Zoya Akhtar.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, music composer Vishal Bhardwaj's son was seen in Kuttey lately.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda will be seen in The Archies.

Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan is all set for his 2023 Bollywood debut.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen in the Hindi remake of south movie Hridayam.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari has already done her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan will debut as a writer under Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the sequel of Ishq Vishk.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri will make her debut in Soumendra Padhi's next movie

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam has made his Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

