Have a look at the list of Bollywood stars who aced in supporting roles
Hrithik Roshan's character was quite praised by the audience and the critics in the movie Luck By Chance. The movie also had Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead
Priyanka's role of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani won hearts of most. She played the character with complete dedication. The main leads in the movie were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Langda Tyagi is still one of the best characters played by Saif Ali Khan till date. Omkara was critically acclaimed and Saif just nailed it with his acting
Parineeti's cameo in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl made it a memorable one. With Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in the lead, Parineeti's role was quite appreciated by the audience
Jim made a terrific appearance in the film Neerja. Even though Sonam Kapoor gave a great performance, it was Jim who left a mark
Abhay Deol starrer Dev D had Kalki in a short appearance but that was enough for her to get the limelight on her. She was brilliant in the role of Chandramukhi
Annu Kapoor in Vicky Donor brought comedy as well as a message with himself. He is an ace actor and proves it time and again
