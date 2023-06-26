Bollywood celebrities went bald and had to wear wig and get hair transplant done
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Sanjay Dutt suffered baldness after he underwent a hair transplant procedure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan also underwent hair patch treatment and saved his hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor also had a receding hairline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan reportedly was also bald.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda had also undergone a hair transplant too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Khanna had worn a wig after he lost his hair in 2000.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar had also done a hair transplant surgery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan had a receding hairline and then underwent a hair plant procedure in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff also used to wear a wig.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol had once become ghayal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it for movies or in real life, many Bollywood male celebrities have banked upon wigs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While some also went ahead with hair transplants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Arjun Kapoor birthday: Here's how the actor lost 15 kgs of weight
Find Out More