Both the stars stay in Juhu which is one of Mumbai's posh locale. Hrithik's home is next to Akshay's sea-facing home.Source: Bollywood
The duo stay in the same building. Katrina moved in with Vicky post she got married. They rented a luxurious flat in Juhu, in the same building where Anushka and Virat stay and have two floors.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi stays at Green Acres, 7 Bungalows in Lokhanda Complex, Andheri West while Karisma reportedly stays in Excellency Apartments which is in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.Source: Bollywood
SRK stays at Mannat, whereas Salman stays in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. Ranveer and Deepika stay in a quadruplex which is situated between Mannat and Galaxy apartment.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa reportedly stays with her husband at Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai while Shraddha stays on the top floor of Palm Beach building with her family.Source: Bollywood
The leading divas of the 90's live on the same road of Juhu in Mumbai. Rani stays reportedly at Yash Raj Mansion on North-South 11th road JVPD scheme while Kajol stays at Shiv Shakti bungalow on 11th road JVPD scheme.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor invested money to buy a duplex flat and it seems Isha Ambani and her hubby Anand Piramal reportedly have been their neighbours by the sea.Source: Bollywood
The actor got a flat near Malaika's home. He got reportedly a 4 BHK sea-facing villa in Bandra.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that before the pair got married, Alia had got a flat in Ranbir's building which she reportedly now uses as an office space.Source: Bollywood
The veteran actress stays next door. Salman feels lucky to have her as his 'padosan'.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!