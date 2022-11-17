Akshay Kumar-Hrithik Roshan

Both the stars stay in Juhu which is one of Mumbai's posh locale. Hrithik's home is next to Akshay's sea-facing home.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma- Katrina Kaif

The duo stay in the same building. Katrina moved in with Vicky post she got married. They rented a luxurious flat in Juhu, in the same building where Anushka and Virat stay and have two floors.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor- Karisma Kapoor

Janhvi stays at Green Acres, 7 Bungalows in Lokhanda Complex, Andheri West while Karisma reportedly stays in Excellency Apartments which is in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Salmaan Khan, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh

SRK stays at Mannat, whereas Salman stays in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. Ranveer and Deepika stay in a quadruplex which is situated between Mannat and Galaxy apartment.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty- Shraddha Kapoor

Shilpa reportedly stays with her husband at Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai while Shraddha stays on the top floor of Palm Beach building with her family.

Source: Bollywood

Rani Mukerji-Kajol

The leading divas of the 90's live on the same road of Juhu in Mumbai. Rani stays reportedly at Yash Raj Mansion on North-South 11th road JVPD scheme while Kajol stays at Shiv Shakti bungalow on 11th road JVPD scheme.

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor-Isha Ambani

Reportedly, the actor invested money to buy a duplex flat and it seems Isha Ambani and her hubby Anand Piramal reportedly have been their neighbours by the sea.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

The actor got a flat near Malaika's home. He got reportedly a 4 BHK sea-facing villa in Bandra.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Did you know that before the pair got married, Alia had got a flat in Ranbir's building which she reportedly now uses as an office space.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan-Waheeda Rahman

The veteran actress stays next door. Salman feels lucky to have her as his 'padosan'.

Source: Bollywood

