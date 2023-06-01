Bollywood celebs earning through Instagram posts will leave you shocked

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Celebs sharing their daily updates on Instagram is not just their interest but a source of income.

While their whopping paycheques have already surprised many, their social media earnings will leave you shocked.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with 251M followers. He earns Rs 3.5 to 5 crores for 1 post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon has 87.7 million followers and earns Rs 2 crore for one post.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys 80.8 M followers and charges Rs 1.5 crore for one post on Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has 74.1 million followers on Instagram. She charges Rs 1-2 crore for each post.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a following of 77.4 million. She charges Rs 1.5 - 2 crores for one post.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif earns Rs 1 crore for every post she make on Instagram. She has 72.8 followers.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has more than 26 M followers on the gram and he earns approx 80lakhs to 1 crore.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh approximately charge Rs 3-4 crore for every brand endorsement post on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar reportedly earns over Rs 1 crore for each post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan approximately charge Rs 1-2 crore for 1 Instagram post.

