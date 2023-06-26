Bollywood Celebs' Favourite ‘Ghar ka Khana’ Revealed

Bollywood stars travel the world but ghar ka khana is something that they cannot live without. Check out their favourites.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Deepika's comfort food is South Indian food, especially Rasam Rice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana loves Ghar ka Khana so that she can stay healthy and fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma's all-time fave is homemade Biryani, kaali dal and palak paneer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep enjoys aloo gobhi, choorma, tadke wali dal, and paranthe with loads of butter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif loves bhindi, dal, gazar mattar and roti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biryani is Salman's favourite home-cooked dish, which his mother makes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth loves eating Achari Mutton and Mutton Biryani prepared by his mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is a big foodie and he loves Masala Dosa made at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arsa, a typical Pahadi dish from Uttarakhand, is Urvashi's preferred cuisine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aloo Parathas with butter and curd are Vicky's preferred Ghar ka khana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!