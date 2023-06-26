Bollywood Celebs' Favourite ‘Ghar ka Khana’ Revealed

Bollywood stars travel the world but ghar ka khana is something that they cannot live without. Check out their favourites.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's comfort food is South Indian food, especially Rasam Rice.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana loves Ghar ka Khana so that she can stay healthy and fit.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma's all-time fave is homemade Biryani, kaali dal and palak paneer.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep enjoys aloo gobhi, choorma, tadke wali dal, and paranthe with loads of butter.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif loves bhindi, dal, gazar mattar and roti.

Salman Khan

Biryani is Salman's favourite home-cooked dish, which his mother makes.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth loves eating Achari Mutton and Mutton Biryani prepared by his mom.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is a big foodie and he loves Masala Dosa made at home.

Urvashi Rautela

Arsa, a typical Pahadi dish from Uttarakhand, is Urvashi's preferred cuisine.

Vicky Kaushal

Aloo Parathas with butter and curd are Vicky's preferred Ghar ka khana.

