Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more popular Bollywood celebs who are neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood celebs who are neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia stays close to North South Road 10 JVPD development and Ajay Devgn is her neighbour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two live in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are his neighbours. He resides in Pali Hill in Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstars live in the Bandra neighbourhood. SRK in Mannat and Salman in Galaxy apartments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virushka and Kat-Vicky are each other's neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two actresses live on the same street in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two stay a few blocks away in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The divas share a neighbourhood in Mumbai's Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two stay in Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!