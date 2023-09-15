Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Janhvi Sharma

Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn

Alia stays close to North South Road 10 JVPD development and Ajay Devgn is her neighbour.

Hrithik Roshan-Akshay Kumar

The two live in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai.

Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are his neighbours. He resides in Pali Hill in Bandra.

Salman-Shah Rukh Khan

The superstars live in the Bandra neighbourhood. SRK in Mannat and Salman in Galaxy apartments.

Katrina-Anushka

Virushka and Kat-Vicky are each other's neighbours.

Rani Mukerji-Kajol

The two actresses live on the same street in Juhu.

Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan

The two stay a few blocks away in Juhu.

Shraddha-Shilpa Shetty

The divas share a neighbourhood in Mumbai's Juhu.

Karisma Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor

The two stay in Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West.

