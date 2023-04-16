Celebs who stayed unmarried after a failed relationship
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023
Konkana Sen chose to stay single after her failed marriage with actor Ranveer Shorey.
Chitrangada Singh focused on her acting career after divorcing golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa
Hrithik Roshan is a proud parent to two boys after divorcing Sussane Khan.
Kalki Koechlin married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they got separated and the actress is still single.
Karishma Kapoor didn’t get into wedlock again after her divorce to Sanjay Kapur
Anurag Kashyap divorced twice and is now single.
Amrita Singh opted to stay single after parting ways with Saif Ali Khan
Pooja Bhatt is single since she divorced Manish Khamija in 2014.
Director Imtiaz Ali is single after separating from his wife.
Manisha Koirala’s marriage only lasted for 2 years but she has not remarried yet.
