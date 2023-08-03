Bollywood celebs who got divorced multiple times

These Bollywood celebs have got divorced many times and changed their life partner.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, has divorced twice.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt also divorced twice. His first wife was Richa Sharma, second was Riya Pillai.

Daughter with 1st wife

Sanjay Dutt has a daughter from Trishala Dutt, from his first and Late wife Richa Sharma, died in 1996.

Third marriage

Currently Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanyata Dutt and has two children from her also.

Kishore Kumar

He divorced Ruma Ghosh, Madhubala and Yogita Bali before marrying Leena Chandrakar.

Neelima Azim

Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim married Pankaj Kapoor in 1979 and got divorced in 1984.

Three marriage broken

Neelima also married Raj Khattar and Raza Ali Khan but both of her relationships broke down.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover Divorce Shraddha Nigam, Tv Actress Jennifer Winget before marrying Bipasha Basu.

Karan-Bipasha Basu

Now, He is a father of a Baby girl with Bipasha. He named her Bipasha Basu.

