Bollywood celebs who got divorced multiple times

These Bollywood celebs have got divorced many times and changed their life partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, has divorced twice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt also divorced twice. His first wife was Richa Sharma, second was Riya Pillai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt has a daughter from Trishala Dutt, from his first and Late wife Richa Sharma, died in 1996.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanyata Dutt and has two children from her also.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He divorced Ruma Ghosh, Madhubala and Yogita Bali before marrying Leena Chandrakar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim married Pankaj Kapoor in 1979 and got divorced in 1984.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neelima also married Raj Khattar and Raza Ali Khan but both of her relationships broke down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Singh Grover Divorce Shraddha Nigam, Tv Actress Jennifer Winget before marrying Bipasha Basu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, He is a father of a Baby girl with Bipasha. He named her Bipasha Basu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
