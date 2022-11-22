Bollywood celebs who had the most expensive weddings

Let's have a look at the most expensive weddings in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Though the wedding happened at Vaastu, the cost of Joota Chhupai rasam was just Rs 1 lakh.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding cost in 2007 was Rs 6 crore.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Riteish and Genelia's wedding affair cost Rs 5.5 crore.Source: Bollywood
In 2012, Kareena married Saif. Their budget was said to be around Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa married Raj on 22nd November 2009. As per reports, their wedding cost about Rs 4 crore.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married since 2018. Their lavish wedding cost is said to be in crores as well.Source: Bollywood
PC and Nick married in India. Their wedding estimates are reported to be around Rs 4.7 crores.Source: Bollywood
VicKat booked the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan whose per room cost is Rs 77,000 per night. It was a private affair yet a very lavish affair.Source: Bollywood
Anushka and Virat had the most secretive wedding. As per reports, their wedding cost Rs 100 crore. Insane no?Source: Bollywood
It is said that Deepika and Ranveer shelled out Rs 77 crore. There's no confirmation but their wedding was a very grand affair.Source: Bollywood
