Bollywood celebs who rejected to endorse brands on moral grounds

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Bollywood celebs rejected to promote brands due to ethical reasons despite being offered crores.

Amitabh Bachchan turned down offers of promoting caffeinated drinks.

Anushka Sharma rejected an endorsement deal because the brand promoted social bias.

Kartik Aaryan 2

Ranbir Kapoor refused Rs 9 crore offer of a skin lighting product.

Kangana Ranaut refused to promote fairness cream which offered her RS 2 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput refused a Rs 15 crore offer to become a brand ambassador of fairness products for men.

John Abraham refused to endorse tobacco and alcohol related products.

Emraan Hashmi turned down a Rs 4 crore offer to endorse liquor.

Swara Bhasker refused to promote a popular skin lightening beauty product.

Randeep Hooda too turned down an offer to promote fairness products for men.

