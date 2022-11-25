Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

The actress looked sultry in a white swimwear as she enjoyed quality time with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. The pair raised the temperature.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

The couple looked adorable as they twinned in the same attire. Virushka fans were in awe of this snap.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Saba posted this snap when she celebrated her first Diwali with her boyfriend Hrithik. The pair looked cute in the frame together.

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni

Hrithik Roshan's former wife often calls her boyfriend Arslan 'darling' in her posts. She always posts romantic snaps with her on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The power couple of Bollywood always post mushy snaps and are always in the mood for public display of affection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Kareena, in the frame, is seen playing with Saif's moustache which is all things adorable. Love is always in the air for the pair.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The pair often posts mushy snaps and this was from Karan's birthday bash in the Maldives. The snap is very lovey-dovey.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

The actor is seen kissing his wife passionately. The snap was taken when they were working out at the gym.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

The parents of two often post cute snaps and this mushy snap is from their trip to the Maldives. The actress is seen giving the actor a 'flying kiss'.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

The new parents in town are always head over heels in love. This snap was when the pair celebrated Diwali together.

