The actress looked sultry in a white swimwear as she enjoyed quality time with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. The pair raised the temperature.Source: Bollywood
The couple looked adorable as they twinned in the same attire. Virushka fans were in awe of this snap.Source: Bollywood
Saba posted this snap when she celebrated her first Diwali with her boyfriend Hrithik. The pair looked cute in the frame together.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's former wife often calls her boyfriend Arslan 'darling' in her posts. She always posts romantic snaps with her on her Instagram.Source: Bollywood
The power couple of Bollywood always post mushy snaps and are always in the mood for public display of affection.Source: Bollywood
Kareena, in the frame, is seen playing with Saif's moustache which is all things adorable. Love is always in the air for the pair.Source: Bollywood
The pair often posts mushy snaps and this was from Karan's birthday bash in the Maldives. The snap is very lovey-dovey.Source: Bollywood
The actor is seen kissing his wife passionately. The snap was taken when they were working out at the gym.Source: Bollywood
The parents of two often post cute snaps and this mushy snap is from their trip to the Maldives. The actress is seen giving the actor a 'flying kiss'.Source: Bollywood
The new parents in town are always head over heels in love. This snap was when the pair celebrated Diwali together.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!