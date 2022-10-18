Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

The actor during an interview with IMDb revealed that for Alia 2022 has been an amazing year. It has been terrific for any artist, in the history of stars as she did Gangubai, RRR and Darlings.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has been often cheering for her husband on the ground. She often praises Kohli for his mindblowing catches.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

In an interview with a news portal, Saif mentioned that Kareena is an actress who is a born star and her thoughts are like a Hollywood actor.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

The mommy-to-be in an interview with ETimes revealed that Karan has been a hands-on-husband and is her soulmate. How cute is that?

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora often drops cute comments when her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor posts dashing photos of himself on social media. She had once called him a 'cool rider'.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

The couple often paints the town red with their romantic photos. In an interview, Deepika once revealed that Ranveer is an emotional and sensitive partner.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

On the sets of Koffee With Karan, Vicky revealed that Katrina is a wonderful person and the most compassionate person he has ever known. The actor considered himself to be lucky to find her.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

It was in 2016 that the pair tied the knot. Sonam has often credited Anand for making her life every day phenomenal.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal recently got married to Richa Chadha. In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that Richa has made him spiritually more aware than he was before.

